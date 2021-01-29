Vehicle crashes into Porter County home; driver faces fleeing, OWI charges, police say

PORTER TOWNSHIP — Louis Asher said he and his wife were asleep when shortly after midnight they were suddenly awakened up by a loud noise.

"It sounded like a tree fell on the house," Asher said.

He noticed the red flashing lights of several police vehicles through his windows and then was startled a second time after discovering a vehicle had crashed into his attached and heated porch.

"His car was totally inside that thing," Asher said.

Asher said he watched as Porter County police took the driver, later identified as Timothy Herron, 50, of Illinois, into custody on felony counts of driving while intoxicated with a prior offense and resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, police said. He also faces misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated endangering a person and criminal recklessness.

County police said they first noticed Herron's black Chevrolet Equinox at 12:20 a.m. Friday driving fast while south on County Road 250 West approaching U.S. 30. The vehicle disregarded the traffic signal at U.S. 30 and police attempted to pull it over.