Vehicle crashes into Porter County home; driver faces fleeing, OWI charges, police say

PORTER TOWNSHIP — Louis Asher said he and his wife were asleep when shortly after midnight they were suddenly awakened up by a loud noise.
"It sounded like a tree fell on the house," Asher said.
He noticed the red flashing lights of several police vehicles through his windows and then was startled a second time after discovering a vehicle had crashed into his attached and heated porch.
"His car was totally inside that thing," Asher said.
Asher said he watched as Porter County police took the driver, later identified as Timothy Herron, 50, of Illinois, into custody on felony counts of driving while intoxicated with a prior offense and resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, police said. He also faces misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated endangering a person and criminal recklessness.
County police said they first noticed Herron's black Chevrolet Equinox at 12:20 a.m. Friday driving fast while south on County Road 250 West approaching U.S. 30. The vehicle disregarded the traffic signal at U.S. 30 and police attempted to pull it over.
The vehicle did not stop and even turned around in a parking lot at one point before taking off at high speed and eventually crashing into Asher's ranch-style home near the intersection of Tower and Division roads, police said.
"It woke me up," Asher said before making an even more surprising discovery. "There's a car in my house."
While severely damaging the enclosed and heated porch, the vehicle just missed striking the attached house, he said.
"He had to be flying," Asher said, explaining that his home is located around 100 yards off the roadway.
Police said the entire north wall of the porch collapsed as a result of the crash.
Asher said he confirmed for police that he did not know Herron.
Police said Herron appeared intoxicated and had an abusive and uncooperative attitude toward officers.
Unwilling to take part in sobriety tests, police said they obtained a search warrant to take a blood alcohol test.
Herron was cleared by medical officials and taken to jail, police said.