Vehicle crashes into Valparaiso business building, police say

VALPARAISO — A 79-year-old woman escaped injury early Monday afternoon after driving her vehicle into a commercial building at 3125 Calumet Ave., according to police.

The incident occurred at 12:20 p.m., police said.

The vehicle reportedly entered the building next to a window.

The driver was not cited, according to police.

The business occupying the building — Orthopedic & Balance Therapy Specialists — was open when the crash occurred, according to administrator Meghan Kucek.

"A little surprising, but no one hurt though," she said.

While the vehicle broke through the wall, Kucek said the business will remain open.

