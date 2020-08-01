Vehicle drives up embankment, crashes onto train overpass

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A vehicle ended up at the top of a railroad overpass after driving up an embankment, firefighters said.

At 5:39 p.m. Saturday first responders were called to a crash on Sturdy Road at the train trestle located just south of the Walmart in Valparaiso, said Valparaiso Fire Department Lt. Robert Schulte.

The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it drove up the embankment and came to a stop at the top of the overpass on the train tracks. Because of the man's injuries, firefighters had to carefully transport him down the overpass.

"The crews did a great job in getting him down safely," Schulte said.

The driver was then transported by ambulance to Porter County Regional Hospital for unspecified injuries. The vehicle has since been removed from the overpass and the area has reopened to traffic.

It is unknown why the man drove up the embankment and the crash is being investigated by local authorities, Schulte said.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.