Vehicle drives up embankment, crashes onto train overpass
Vehicle drives up embankment, crashes onto train overpass

VALPARAISO — A vehicle ended up at the top of a railroad overpass after driving up an embankment, firefighters said. 

At 5:39 p.m. Saturday first responders were called to a crash on Sturdy Road at the train trestle located just south of the Walmart in Valparaiso, said Valparaiso Fire Department Lt. Robert Schulte. 

The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it drove up the embankment and came to a stop at the top of the overpass on the train tracks. Because of the man's injuries, firefighters had to carefully transport him down the overpass.

"The crews did a great job in getting him down safely," Schulte said.  

The driver was then transported by ambulance to Porter County Regional Hospital for unspecified injuries. The vehicle has since been removed from the overpass and the area has reopened to traffic.  

It is unknown why the man drove up the embankment and the crash is being investigated by local authorities, Schulte said. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

