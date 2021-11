HAMMOND — A morning car fire has shut down two eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 near the Illinois state line, Indiana State Police confirmed.

The small vehicle was engulfed in flames, but the blaze has since been put out, police said.

Police were not aware of any injuries, but said the two lanes of the highway remained closed while the scene is cleared.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.