Vehicle, home struck by gunfire in Michigan City shooting
Vehicle, home struck by gunfire in Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY — Police found a home and vehicle struck by gunfire after responding late Saturday for a report of shots fired, an official said.

No one was injured in the shooting, which broke out at 10:22 p.m. in the 200 block of Columbia Street, said Michigan City police Sgt. Steve Forker.

Through speaking with witnesses, police learned three people were seen in the vicinity when shots were fired at the vehicle as it was traveling on Columbia Street, Forker said.

Officers found several spent ammunition cartridges lying on the pavement at the scene.

"Detectives continue to interview witnesses, attempt to identify any suspect(s), search for video surveillance in the area and process evidence that was collected," Forker said in a written statement.

Police did not disclose additional information, citing an ongoing investigation.

The Michigan City Police Department Uniform Patrol Shift 3, Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS assisted.

Anyone with more information or possible video or photo surveillance of the shooting was urged to contact Michigan City police Detective Cpl. Marty Corley at 219-874-3221.

Tipsters can also provide information through the Department's crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488 or the WeTip general crime hotline at 800-78-CRIME. Callers may request to remain anonymous.

