 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vehicle plows through Whiting liquor store, injures customer, police say
alert urgent

Vehicle plows through Whiting liquor store, injures customer, police say

Crash

A provided photo shows damage done to the building after the wreck. 

 Provided by Cesar Castanedo

WHITING — A customer inside a Whiting liquor store suffered injuries after a driver crashed through the building, police said.

At 7:56 p.m. Tuesday police responded to a crash with injuries at a business at 1506 119th St., said Whiting police Capt. Brad Stelow.

Police found that a vehicle had plowed into Paradise Liquors, entering the building's interior.

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

A female customer inside the building was injured in the crash and was taken to a local hospital where she is being treated. Her current condition is unknown.

The driver told police that the vehicle's brake failure caused the crash. Whiting police are continuing an investigation into the wreck and its cause.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH calls on Congress to codify Roe v. Wade

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts