Vehicle plows through Whiting liquor store, injures customer, police say

WHITING — A customer inside a Whiting liquor store suffered injuries after a driver crashed through the building, police said.

At 7:56 p.m. Tuesday police responded to a crash with injuries at a business at 1506 119th St., said Whiting police Capt. Brad Stelow.

Police found that a vehicle had plowed into Paradise Liquors, entering the building's interior.

A female customer inside the building was injured in the crash and was taken to a local hospital where she is being treated. Her current condition is unknown.

The driver told police that the vehicle's brake failure caused the crash. Whiting police are continuing an investigation into the wreck and its cause.

