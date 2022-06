Vehicle smashes through Schererville home in hit-and-run crash; police seeking suspect

SCHERERVILLE — Schererville residents awoke to a vehicle barreling into a bedroom and then speeding away from the wreck, police said.

A family member said the crash could have easily taken someone's life, but no one was seriously harmed. The residents have been temporarily displaced due to the damage.

At 2:30 a.m. Sunday police responded to a wreck in the 1900 block of Edison Street, according to the Schererville Police Department.

A vehicle was found to have struck a residence, causing extensive damage. Witnesses said a dark-colored SUV drove into the house and then broke free of the wreckage.

The vehicle then drove through the yard and hit a mailbox before fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed, police said. The SUV was last seen traveling west on 71st Avenue and south on Bell Street.

Police said it is suspected there was one male and one female inside the vehicle.

The Schererville Police Department released photos of the suspect vehicle, seeking the public's assistance in identifying the owner and the whereabouts of a 2016-2017 carbon flash metallic Chevy Traverse.