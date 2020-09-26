 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vehicle stolen from Centennial Park in Munster, police say
urgent

Vehicle stolen from Centennial Park in Munster, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK Police - Munster POlice Car

At 9:58 a.m. Thursday officers responded to an auto theft at Centennial Park in Munster. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

MUNSTER — Someone visited Centennial Park and came back to find their vehicle had been stolen Thursday morning, police said.

About 10 a.m. officers responded to an auto theft at Centennial Park in Munster, said Munster police Lt. John Peirick. 

The victim told police his 2020 gray Jeep Grand Cherokee was in the south lot while visiting the park and when he returned, he found it had been stolen. There are no known suspects at this time and the theft remains under investigation, Peirick said. 

It is unknown if the doors were locked when the theft occurred. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Munster Police Department at 219-836-6630.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts