Vehicle stolen from Centennial Park in Munster, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER — Someone visited Centennial Park and came back to find their vehicle had been stolen Thursday morning, police said.

About 10 a.m. officers responded to an auto theft at Centennial Park in Munster, said Munster police Lt. John Peirick.

The victim told police his 2020 gray Jeep Grand Cherokee was in the south lot while visiting the park and when he returned, he found it had been stolen. There are no known suspects at this time and the theft remains under investigation, Peirick said.

It is unknown if the doors were locked when the theft occurred.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Munster Police Department at 219-836-6630.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.