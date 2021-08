Vehicle stolen from Dyer Speedway tracked down by police

DYER — After a vehicle was stolen at a Dyer gas station, local authorities worked together to find it soon after.

At 12:40 p.m. Monday officers responded to a stolen vehicle from the Speedway gas station in the 1000 block of Joliet Street, according to the Dyer Police Department.

The victim told police that someone stole his vehicle from the gas station parking lot while he was inside the store. Police said the victim left the keys inside the car and the doors were unlocked at the time of the theft.

Dyer detectives, with assistance from East Chicago patrol officers, recovered the stolen vehicle an hour later in East Chicago. Authorities have not released whether an arrest was made during the recovery.

Dyer police noted that the incident was not a carjacking, because suspects did not confront the victim or any other person during the theft.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.