CHESTERTON — A man reported his 1998 Jeep Cherokee had been stolen Sunday from the Jewel-Osco parking lot on 700 block of Indian Boundary Road, where he works, police say.
The victim told police he exited the vehicle about 1 p.m. — the start of his 8-hour shift — locking the red Jeep before entering the store. He last spotted the car about 3 p.m.
By 9:15 p.m., the victim told police the Jeep was missing from the lot. Officers said the store's manager reported seeing the vehicle at 6 p.m. and notified security about the incident.
The victim told police the Jeep only had two keys, which he and his father were in possession of. The car is valued near $5,000, officers said.
Anyone with information can call Chesterton police at 219-926-1136.
