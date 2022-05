Vehicle that burned outside Porter County senior facility was owned by Munster resident, officials say

CHESTERTON — A car that burned Thursday outside the local StoryPoint senior living facility was owned by a Munster resident, according to the town fire department.

Firefighters were called out at 6:38 p.m. to the scene at 700 Dickinson Road and found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames, the department said.

The department reported using about 700 gallons of water to douse the fire, but were unable to save the vehicle.

"Due to the damage, the cause of the fire was not determined," firefighters said.

