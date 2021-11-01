Vehicle that destroyed Jodi's Italian Ice burst into flames afterward, police say

MUNSTER — The speeding vehicle that crashed through the Jodi's Italian Ice building on Calumet Avenue early Saturday morning burst into flames afterward and was itself destroyed, police said.

According to police, five individuals fled the burning car after it came to a stop near a row of garages behind the summertime dessert destination, while a police officer helped the partially trapped driver escape the vehicle before it became fully engulfed.

The Munster Fire Department put out the blaze. Scorch marks from the car fire still could be seen on the pavement hours later.

Munster police said all six individuals in the vehicle eventually were taken to a local hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

The driver, an 18-year-old from Crete, Illinois, is being investigated for possible drunken driving, police said.

Police said the incident began about 1 a.m. when an officer spotted a gray Chevrolet speeding southbound on Calumet Avenue.

The officer followed the vehicle as it turned onto westbound Ridge Road and pulled into a parking lot. As the officer approached, the vehicle drove off at a high rate of speed onto Seberger Drive, across Calumet Avenue, and into Jodi's Italian Ice.