Vehicle that destroyed Jodi's Italian Ice burst into flames afterward, police say

MUNSTER — The speeding vehicle that crashed through the Jodi's Italian Ice building on Calumet Avenue early Saturday morning burst into flames afterward and was itself destroyed, police said.
According to police, five individuals fled the burning car after it came to a stop near a row of garages behind the summertime dessert destination, while a police officer helped the partially trapped driver escape the vehicle before it became fully engulfed.
The Munster Fire Department put out the blaze. Scorch marks from the car fire still could be seen on the pavement hours later.
Munster police said all six individuals in the vehicle eventually were taken to a local hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.
The driver, an 18-year-old from Crete, Illinois, is being investigated for possible drunken driving, police said.
Police said the incident began about 1 a.m. when an officer spotted a gray Chevrolet speeding southbound on Calumet Avenue.
The officer followed the vehicle as it turned onto westbound Ridge Road and pulled into a parking lot. As the officer approached, the vehicle drove off at a high rate of speed onto Seberger Drive, across Calumet Avenue, and into Jodi's Italian Ice.
About half of the small structure at 8313 Calumet Ave. was reduced to rubble as a result of the crash.
The owners of the building, Munster natives Ken and Ron Monaldi, said they just happened to be back in Northwest Indiana this weekend for a family memorial service when they got a call early Saturday morning telling them their building was destroyed.
"Thank God it wasn't operational, we didn't have loss of life, everybody is fine," Ken Monaldi said. "The insurance claim is underway."
The Monaldis both were at the wrecked building Saturday afternoon working to remove debris from the parking lot and putting up tarps to temporarily protect the interior of the remaining structure from a steady drizzle.
They said they're well aware of the cars-into-buildings history of the 8300 block of Calumet Avenue, where the next-door Munster Gyros got struck by a vehicle March 4, 2020, and Munster Donuts across the street was hit in 2016 and 2014.
But the Monaldis said there's never been any problems like that on their property going back to 1972 when their father operated a gas station on the site. Jodi's opened its Munster location on Calumet Avenue in 2016, replacing an optical office.
The Monaldis said if they rebuild they may install heavy-duty bollards along the curb or sidewalk, like those used outside federal buildings, to ensure something like this never happens again.
In fact, police said the speeding car plowed through a town of Munster steel-reinforced concrete planter in front of Jodi's that also was blasted into smithereens.
Brian and Jodi Tillman, owners of Jodi's Italian Ice, said they are devastated at the extent of the damage to their business.
They're encouraging Region residents looking for cheesesteaks, sub sandwiches or Italian ice to visit their year-round Hammond location at 7322 Calumet Ave.
The Tillmans also have established a "Help Munster Jodi's Italian Ice" donation page on gofundme.com for those interested in financially supporting the business as it works to recover from this incident.