HAMMOND — Police are warning drivers against running their vehicles with the keys inside, citing six vehicle theft reports in the last few days.
Police issued a news release Tuesday, reminding the community that as temperatures fall and people are more inclined to leave their vehicles running with keys inside, automobile thefts are rise.
Police had these tips:
• Keep your vehicle locked at all times and do not leave a spare key in your vehicle.
• Never leave your car running and unattended. Sure, it will be warmer when you get in it but thieves prey on neighborhoods and gas stations waiting for these opportunities.
• Don’t leave valuables inside your vehicle where thieves can see them. You don’t want your car to be more attractive by including valuable items such as phones, purses, or tablets.
• Think about an anti-theft system for your vehicle. Thieves are reluctant to steal vehicles if they know the cars can be recovered quickly.
• Don’t park in the dark if you can avoid it. Thieves prefer to work in the dark. Be particularly cautious at night about where you park your car. Park it in a well-lit area if possible.
• Always be aware of your surroundings, especially in garages, parking lots, and gas stations.
• Most importantly, if confronted by a carjacker, do not resist. Cars can be replaced; you can’t. If you see any suspicious activity, call 911 immediately.