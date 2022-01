Vehicle tracked down in Crown Point after stolen from Hobart Walmart, police say

HOBART — Police tracked a stolen vehicle to Crown Point after it was taken from a Walmart parking lot, police said.

A black Range Rover was stolen Thursday night from the Walmart parking lot at 2936 East 79th Ave., said Hobart Police Department Cmdr. Nicholas Wardrip.

Around 4 p.m. Friday the stolen vehicle was tracked using GPS as the driver south on Interstate 65.

Police searched for the vehicle and it was found abandoned at Carolina Street and East 119th Place in Crown Point, Wardrip said.

The incident was an auto theft and was not a carjacking, and no one was injured in the incident, Wardrip said.

The investigation is ongoing by the Hobart Police Department, with assistance from Crown Point police.

