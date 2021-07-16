 Skip to main content
Vehicle with 2 inside struck by gunfire on I-94, police say
Police responded to a shooting at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 94 southbound at 95th Street. 

CHICAGO — An investigation is ongoing after a vehicle on the Dan Ryan Expressway was hit by gunfire with two people inside, police said. 

Police responded to a shooting at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 94 southbound at 95th Street, Illinois State Police said.

Officers found a vehicle that was struck by gunfire. But the 29-year-old DeKalb, Illinois, woman and the 39-year-old Chicago man inside were unharmed.

The shots were fired from an unknown vehicle going south on I-94 at 95th Street. Police investigations caused all lanes in the area to be shut down, but they were reopened later Wednesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who saw the shooting or has related information is asked to contact the Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

