Vehicles destroyed in suspected arson at auto dealership

GARY — Authorities believe a fire to several cars Monday in a used car dealership off Ridge Road and Chase Street was intentionally set, police said.

In all, the fire destroyed eight vehicles in the front of the CubaMex Auto Sales parking lot and one vehicle parked directly in front of the business, resulting in a damage to the building's front end, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield confirmed.

Firefighters discovered the blaze while responding in the early morning hours to the dealership for a report of a working fire, Westerfield said.

Gary police were dispatched at 1:18 a.m. to assist with traffic control.

An investigation into the fire is underway.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Gary police Detective Sgt. Greg Wolf at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

CubaMex Auto Sales representatives were not immediately available for comment.

