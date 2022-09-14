Verdict could come later Wednesday in 5-year-old Portage molest case

VALPARAISO — A Porter County jury could render a verdict later Wednesday on a five-year-old child molesting case out of Portage.

Tyron Pearson, 38, of Portage faces one felony count of molesting a child under the age of 14, court records show.

Portage police say they were notified Aug. 24, 2017, that the alleged victim in the case had told a friend Pearson touched her inappropriately several times between May and August of that year at her home.

The child knew Pearson, police said.

"(The alleged victim) later told us that she told her friend because she knew she could trust her," according to a charging document.

The friend reportedly took the alleged victim to a school counselor and police were notified of the allegations.

The girl claims Pearson first touched her after sending the younger children in the home to bed and then again some time later while she slept on a couch.

The third incident allegedly occurred Aug. 22, 2017, after the girl fell asleep in her bedroom and involved Pearson forcing the girl to touch him inappropriately, police said.

The girl said her mother was not home during any of the incidents, charges say.

The Level 4 felony count carries a potential sentence of two to 12 years behind bars if Pearson is found guilty.