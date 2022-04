Veteran accused of firing shots inside Region apartment sees charges dismissed

CROWN POINT — Charges were dismissed last week against a Schererville man who successfully completed the Veterans Treatment Court program after he was accused of firing a shot that traveled through a neighbor's wall.

Nicholas J. Mihalich, 66, has been facing two felony counts and one misdemeanor count of criminal recklessness.

Mihalich's neighbors in the 700 block of Moraine Trace told Schererville police April 26, 2021, they heard multiple gunshots, according to court records.

One witness told police he was in his kitchen when he heard the shots and "Army crawled" to his bedroom, where he heard a "clink" sound come from his bathroom. He subsequently noticed an exit hole in his shower and a spent slug in his bathtub, court records state.

Police found Mihalich, who smelled of alcohol, lying in bed in a room that reeked of freshly ignited gunpowder, records state.

Mihalich was accepted into the Veterans Treatment Court in mid-2021.

Lake County prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss his charges upon his successful completion of the program. Judge Julie Cantrell granted the motion Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.