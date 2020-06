Veteran Cedar Lake police officer dies at home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR LAKE — A police officer who served Cedar Lake for nearly a quarter-century died unexpectedly at his home Thursday following an apparent heart attack, police said.

Cpl. Keith Wood joined the Cedar Lake police force in July 1996 after attending the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and spending two years as a 911 emergency communications officer with the Merrillville Police Department, records show.

The announcement of Wood's death on Facebook spurred an outpouring of grief, beginning with the Cedar Lake police force itself, which said it was extending "our prayers and condolences to Cpl. Wood's family and friends."

The Cedar Lake Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 173 said in a statement: "No amount of words can describe our feelings right now."

"Tragically, one of our founding brothers who has held several board positions in our lodge, had passed away. Brother Keith A. Wood, we will love you forever and miss you greatly. You were an amazing man on many levels and taught each one of us valuable life lessons, whether personal or professional."

"May your wife and children find comfort and peace in this difficult time. Rest easy, Brother."