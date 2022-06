Veteran Sin City Deciples member pleads guilty to drug, racketeering charges

HAMMOND — A long-time member of Gary’s Sin City Deciples is pleading guilty to federal drug and racketeering charges.

Michael Castro Rivera, 64, of Gary, appeared Thursday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Joshua P. Kolar at a change of plea hearing.

Rivera, also known as “Puerto Rican Mike,” told the court he is guilty of possession of cocaine, marijuana and heroin, and conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity that included illicit drug trafficking.

A federal grand jury Oct. 21 indicted Rivera and 15 other alleged Sin City Deciples.

The indictment identifies Rivera as a veteran member of the club that formed in 1967 and has maintained a clubhouse in the 1300 block of Virginia Street in Gary’s Midtown section.

A Sin City Deciples Nation website and the indictment both state that black and mixed-race men started the club because they were prohibited — at that time — from joining any of the all-white outlaw motorcycle gangs.

The club’s website states it has thousands of members in clubs across the United States, Canada and other countries and is one of the best-known black motorcycle clubs that permits white members.

The indictment states the Sin City Deciples have made no secret of their illicit reputation, identifying themselves as a 1 percent club – a reference to a 1940s American Motorcycle Association proclamation that only 1 percent of all clubs were involved in illegal activities.

The indictment accuses the Sin City Deciples of having committed homicides, robbery, extortion, kidnapping, sex trafficking, interstate transportation of stolen vehicles and illicit weapons and narcotics trafficking to increase their wealth, territory and reputation.

Rivera was awaiting trial this fall on the drug and racketeering counts that carry a maximum penalty of decades in prison.

Kolar stated in his recommendation to the court Thursday that Rivera is knowingly and voluntarily giving up his right to make the government prove the charges against him.

In return, the U.S. attorney is promising to recommend Rivera receive a more lenient sentence. He still faces a minimum prison sentence of four years, according to the plea deal.

Rivera also must surrender two firearms and two Harley-Davidson motorcycles, the trademark transportation of Sin City Deciples members.

Rivera is admitting in his plea agreement he was one of the first dues-paying members of the club and has held a number of national leadership positions, including national president.

He admits he and his co-conspirators distributed at least 5 kilograms of cocaine in the last dozen years and committed crimes while armed.

He states he was also involved in shootings of members of the Sin City Deciples who violated club “laws” as well as others in affiliated support clubs or rival gang members.

The indictment alleges Rivera was involved in a May 1, 2015 fight outside the Gary clubhouse, in which club member London Clayton was fatally shot.

Rivera admits he took part in the extortion of other motorcycle clubs to pay Sin City Deciples dues and provide back-up security and muscle for Rivera’s club.