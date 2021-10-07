Veterans seize the opportunity to build better lives

CROWN POINT — Some of the 14 Lake County Veterans Treatment Court participants who celebrated their graduation Wednesday appeared by Zoom, while others brought their families.

Lake Superior Court Judge Julie Cantrell congratulated them all for their hard work.

"Sometimes we make big strides. Sometimes we make little strides. Sometimes we do things with great expectations, and sometimes it takes a lot of prodding and poking and begging and pleading," Cantrell said.

"I tell the veterans I will be happy to be your teacher, your mother, your baby-sitter, your best friend, your cheerleader — whatever role you need me to take to help you get through this program is what I'm willing to do."

The coronavirus pandemic changed the way Cantrell, her staff, program mentors and participants did things, she said.

It's not easy to get to know someone via Zoom, so she and her staff started hosting weekly meetings at a Crown Point park to get some face-to-face time outside the courtroom.

Graduate Jerzy Dunlap started a family while in the program, so Cantrell and her staff watched his baby grow as he attended outdoor meetings, she said.

"We had to be more innovative," Cantrell said.