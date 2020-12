Victim airlifted after being shot multiple times

HAMMOND — A man was airlifted to a Chicago hospital after being shot multiple times early Thursday.

At 1:40 a.m. Thursday police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Wabash Avenue, said Lt. Steve Kellogg.

An injured 24-year-old man was found in a vehicle sitting in the driver’s seat. He was shot multiple times and suffered bullet wounds in his head, arm and chest.

Hammond firefighters took the victim, who was initially in critical condition, to a local hospital. He was later airlifted to a Chicago hospital, where he is currently reported to be in stable condition.

At this time, police said no information on a suspect is available and the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Dan Bates and Detective Sgt. Adam Clark at either 219-852-2979 or 219-852-2987.

