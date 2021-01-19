Victim extricated from vehicle after hit-and-run; suspect arrested, police say

HIGHLAND — A woman was rescued from a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday in Highland.

First responders were called to a crash Tuesday afternoon at 45th Street and Liable Road, according to the Highland Fire Department.

Highland firefighters and police arrived on scene and found a vehicle rolled over onto its side. The woman trapped inside had to be extricated and was taken by ambulance to Community Hospital in Munster, police and firefighters said.

The woman's injuries were not life-threatening, Highland police Cmdr. John Banasiak said.

A man who was driving the other vehicle involved in the wreck fled the scene, but police found and arrested him shortly after the crash, Banasiak said.

Charges are pending and the man's identity has not yet been released.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.