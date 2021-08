Victim fatally gunned down while inside vehicle, police say

HAMMOND — A shooting claimed one life Tuesday evening when police found a deceased gunshot victim inside a vehicle.

The victim was identified as Jaylen Hunter, 26, whose address was listed in Jacksonville, Florida, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey.

Police responded at 5 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Lewis Street, said Hammond Police Department Lt. Steve Kellogg.

Officers discovered the victim inside a vehicle injured by a gunshot wound. The victim was found to be deceased at the scene and the Lake County Coroner's office was called to investigate.

Kellogg said detectives believe the fatal shooting was an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it continues.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Hammond Detective Sergeant Joe Munoz at 219-852-2995.

