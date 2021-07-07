 Skip to main content
Victim found dead with gunshot wound, police say
GARY — A man was found shot dead at a residence in Gary Wednesday afternoon, police said. 

Officers were called at 4:01 p.m. to a home at Jackson Street and 39th Avenue, said Gary Police Department Cmdr. Jack Hamady. 

Police reported that a man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound. 

The Lake County coroner's office and the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit were called to the scene to investigate. 

The man's identity has not yet been released. 

Authorities asked anyone with information on the shooting to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855.

