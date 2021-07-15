Victim identified from fatal Merrillville crash

MERRILLVILLE — The victim who died in a fatal wreck in Merrillville has been identified.

Cedric Mullins Jr., 40, of Merrillville, was pronounced dead at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey. Mullins died near his residence on Van Buren Place.

Officers responded at 3:45 a.m. Tuesday to a crash in the 3900 block of Van Buren Place, said Merrillville Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses.

Police found a black SUV at the scene that had been involved in a crash. The driver of the vehicle died from injuries suffered from the impact of the wreck, Nuses said.

The fatal crash is under continued investigation. Merrillville Fire Department, Superior Ambulance EMS and the Lake County Sheriff's Department assisted Merrillville police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Cmdr. Josh Gonzales at jpgonzales@merrillville.in.gov.

