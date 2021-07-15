 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Victim identified from fatal Merrillville crash
urgent

Victim identified from fatal Merrillville crash

Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van in this file photo.

 The Times, file

MERRILLVILLE — The victim who died in a fatal wreck in Merrillville has been identified. 

Cedric Mullins Jr., 40, of Merrillville, was pronounced dead at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey. Mullins died near his residence on Van Buren Place. 

Officers responded at 3:45 a.m. Tuesday to a crash in the 3900 block of Van Buren Place, said Merrillville Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses. 

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

Police found a black SUV at the scene that had been involved in a crash. The driver of the vehicle died from injuries suffered from the impact of the wreck, Nuses said. 

The fatal crash is under continued investigation. Merrillville Fire Department, Superior Ambulance EMS and the Lake County Sheriff's Department assisted Merrillville police. 

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Cmdr. Josh Gonzales at jpgonzales@merrillville.in.gov

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Surgeon general: Health misinformation costs lives

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts