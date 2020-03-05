You are the owner of this article.
Victim identified in fatal Valparaiso crash
Victim identified in fatal Valparaiso crash

VALPARAISO — The victim of a fatal vehicle crash Tuesday night on Silhavy Road near Glendale Boulevard has been identified as 70-year-old Marion Woodmaster of Wanatah, according to the Porter County coroner's office.

An autopsy was performed Wednesday and the preliminary cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma, according to Coroner Cyndi Dykes.

The manner of death is accidental, she said.

UPDATE: Narcotics use behind fatal crash in Valpo, police say

The crash occurred at about 8 p.m. and involved three vehicles, Valparaiso police said at the time. Three additional occupants were injured and the area was closed to traffic for more than three hours.

Narcotics use is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, police said.

Valparaiso man dead after car crashes into tree

The Porter County prosecutor's office is reportedly preparing charges in the case.

The accident remains under investigation by the Valparaiso police and the Porter County Sheriff’s Department.

Check back with nwi.com for more details as they become available.

