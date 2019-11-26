{{featured_button_text}}
LANSING — A Lansing man has died following a Sunday evening shooting. 

Terrence Welch, 35, died after being shot in the back. The Lake County coroner's office has ruled his death a homicide, police said. 

The shooting wasn't a random event, police added. 

About 7:20 p.m. Lansing police received several calls for shots fired in a parking lot on 175th Street.

Police said the victims met with the offender in the parking lot and then the offender tried to rob them at gunpoint and shots were fired, according to a release. 

After the shooting, the victims called police to let them know they left and were now at American Sale on Torrence Avenue, the release states. 

When police arrived about 7:30 p.m., they found two men who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Both were treated by Lansing paramedics and later taken to local hospitals. 

Welch was taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond, where he died. The other man went to Community Hospital in Munster for non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.

Lansing Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the incident. 

Police ask anyone with information to call the department's non-emergency number at 708-895-7150.  

