VALPARAISO — After 23-year-old Nicole Gland was stabbed in Chesterton and left to die, whoever took her cellphone traveled west and south to the area of Central Avenue and Samuelson Road in Portage, jurors were told Thursday morning.
But a similar attempt to track the cellphone of the man accused of murdering Gland — Hobart resident Christopher Dillard — did not produce any results, possibly because its battery ran out of juice, according to Porter County Sheriff's Police Detective Gene Hopkins.
Gland's phone was tracked from the last time she was seen alive about 3 a.m. to 3:19 a.m. April 19, 2017.
The testimony came shortly after jurors were showed video clips and photos of Dillard entering the Majestic Star Casino in Gary at 5:28 a.m. on the morning that Gland was found dead.
He was captured on the casino's surveillance video spending about an hour and a half going into a restroom, playing various gaming machines and making a three-to-five minute telephone call on a payphone.
The evidence came during the third day of Dillard's murder trial.
The 53-year-old is accused of murdering Gland in her vehicle in a parking area behind the former Upper Deck Lounge, 139 S. Calumet Road in Chesterton, where they both worked.
Porter County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Armando Salinas said the attack occurred during a cocaine deal, at which Dillard was seeking to fulfill a desire for a sexual encounter with Gland.
Tammy Moore, who worked with Dillard at a Wendy's fast food restaurant, testified Thursday that Dillard showed up at her home at 6:30 p.m. on April 19, 2017 asking to use her telephone to call his then-girlfriend, Beverly Galle. The visit came about two and a half hours before Dillard was taken into custody.
"I could tell something was wrong," she said, describing how Dillard kept a distance from her and walked away to make the telephone call.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
While she did not remember anything from that conversation Thursday, Salinas pointed out that Moore had told investigators two years ago she overheard Dillard tell Galle, "I messed up" and "had to get things straight."
Moore also testified that Dillard was wearing different clothing at her home than he had earlier in the day at work. The clothing she described was also different than he is seen wearing in the casino surveillance videos.
She said Dillard's behavior was unusual for a couple of weeks leading up to April 19, 2017.
"He was missing work sporadically here and there," she said.
Defense attorney and public defender Russell Brown Jr. told jurors Tuesday prosecutors will not be presenting any direct evidence over the next few weeks linking Dillard to the killing.
Prosecutors will present pieces of evidence and ask jurors to connect the dots, he said.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.