Victim shot in buttocks by stray bullet while carrying in groceries, police say

EAST CHICAGO — A man suffered a gunshot wound in his buttock while bringing in groceries with his girlfriend, police said.

At 5:01 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a shooting in the 3600 block of Michigan Court in East Chicago, said Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera.

A woman who called 911 said she and her boyfriend were bringing in groceries to her apartment when they heard gunfire.

The 26-year-old man was shot in the buttocks area and was taken to St. Catherine Hospital, Rivera said.

Police are searching for suspects and more information will be released as the investigation continues. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call East Chicago police at 219-391-8500.

