Victim suffers life-threatening injuries in Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY — An investigation is ongoing after a victim suffered life-threatening injuries in a Michigan City shooting.

First responders were called at 5:15 p.m. Thursday to a shooting in the 500 block of Holiday Street, said Michigan City Police Department Sgt. Steve Forker.

A 911 call to LaPorte County E-911 Regional Dispatch Center reported there were shots being fired and that one person had been struck.

Several Michigan City Uniform Patrol Shift 2 officers arrived at the scene and found a wounded victim. The victim was suffering life-threatening injuries and was immediately taken to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital.

LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, Trail Creek Police Department, Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS assisted Michigan City officers.

Michigan City police asked anyone who witnessed this incident, has any additional information or has video of this incident to contact Cpl. Kay Pliske at 219-874-3221, extension 1086, or email her at kpliske@emichigancity.com.

Information can also be provided to the Michigan City Police Department Crime Tip Hotline at 219-873-1488 or by messaging the departmental Facebook page. ​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.