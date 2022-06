Victim's co-worker charged in fatal hit-and-run at steel mill last year

CROWN POINT — A Rensselaer man was arrested last week in connection with an August hit-and-run at the Cleveland-Cliffs steel mill in East Chicago that left a father of two young kids dead.

Nick A. Peterson, 60, is accused of hitting and killing 40-year-old Ryan Briney while driving a truck registered to the company that employed them both Aug. 21 in the 3300 block of Dickey Road.

Briney, of Portage, was taken by ambulance to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, where he was pronounced dead.

East Chicago police returned to the mill Aug. 22, after they were notified that a white truck had been found on the property with a dent on its front bumper and hood and suspected blood on its front bumper, Lake Criminal Court records show.

A magistrate entered a not guilty plea on Peterson's behalf to one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a level 4 felony.

If convicted of the charge, Peterson could face a sentence of two to 12 years.

Peterson was released from jail May 27 after posting a bond of $35,000 surety or $3,500 cash, records showed.

According to charging documents, police arrived at the mill and found paramedics tending to Briney, who was working for Reftech International.

"There were 14 other employees, but none of them observed what happened except for a white truck fleeing the scene," court records state.

Police Sgt. Juda Parks interviewed all Reftech employees Aug. 23 and 24, and all of them denied driving a company vehicle the day of the hit-and-run except Peterson, records state.

On Aug. 27, a Reftech employee contacted Parks and said he was a passenger in the truck and Peterson was driving. The employee told police he didn't realize "anyone was struck while he was in the vehicle," court records state.

Peterson spoke to police Sept. 14 with his attorney, Steven Mullins, according to court documents.

Peterson said "he did not realize that he had struck anyone or anything," records state.

Briney was an ironworker with Local 395, which is based in Portage. He was working as a contractor at the East Chicago mill.

"Ryan was an eccentric, free spirit. He was a devoted father and loved his children," his family said in an obituary. "He was a loving member of Narcotics Anonymous. Ryan's unique personality showed through in everything he did and was always 'living the dream.'"

Briney had a 12-year-old child and took care of a 7-year-old child. He was active in helping addicts recover. A family member described him as "a mentor who people looked up to."

