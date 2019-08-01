CROWN POINT — After some miscommunication by the court, victims of a former Disabled American Veterans commander accused of swiping tens of thousands of dollars from a Crown Point chapter are again left without answers in the criminal case.
Kent M. Proctor, 69, of Gary, was scheduled for a hearing Thursday in Lake Criminal Court on one count of level 6 felony theft.
This comes a week after an initial hearing was continued by the court.
When Proctor’s name was called Thursday by Lake Criminal Court Judge Pro Tempore Kathleen Sullivan, defense attorney Susan Severtson said she was told the hearing was scheduled for Aug. 22 rather than this week. She claimed she was not notified of the change of date by the court.
“I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to notify him,” Severtson told the judge.
Proctor’s failure to appear in court was excused and the hearing was continued by the court and pushed back again to Aug. 8.
Proctor was commander of the Crown Point DAV between 2011 and 2014 and had bank accounts at Centier Bank in Merrillville, court records state.
Between the DAV’s annual Forget-Me-Not fundraising events, bank withdrawals and checks written out to Proctor, DAV Chapter 80 Commander Kevin Dvorak said the local DAV chapter was out about $40,000.
The alleged criminal matter has been working its way through the courts since 2016.