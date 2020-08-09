You are the owner of this article.
Victims shot at Region hotel, eyewitnesses say
Victims shot at Region hotel, eyewitnesses say

HAMMOND — Two people were shot near the front lobby area of the Ramada Inn hotel early Sunday, according to eyewitnesses.

Hammond Police and Fire responded around 2 a.m. to the hotel, 4141 S. Calumet Ave., eyewitnesses said.

Multiple windows around the lobby area were shot out, and blood was visible on one of the entrance doors, eyewitnesses said.

The victims were transported by ambulances from the scene, eyewitnesses said.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

