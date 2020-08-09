Victims shot at Region hotel, eyewitnesses say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — Two people were shot near the front lobby area of the Ramada Inn hotel early Sunday, according to eyewitnesses.

Hammond Police and Fire responded around 2 a.m. to the hotel, 4141 S. Calumet Ave., eyewitnesses said.

Multiple windows around the lobby area were shot out, and blood was visible on one of the entrance doors, eyewitnesses said.

The victims were transported by ambulances from the scene, eyewitnesses said.

