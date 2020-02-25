Video of official being beaten, woman defecating prompts dismissal of charges

At one point, the woman yells at Brown because the child is reportedly not buckled into a car seat in the backseat. Brown eventually stops the vehicle, they both get out, and the woman begins hitting Brown again.

According to court records, Hobart police opened an investigation into Brown after a man sent them screenshots of five messages between him and the woman in which she seeks his advice, asks if he knows Brown and says she "fears for her safety."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police reached out to the woman by asking her to come speak about an unrelated matter, in case Brown was monitoring her calls or texts, court records state.

During a meeting with a detective Jan. 29, the woman began to cry hysterically, alleging Brown assaulted her but then said she didn't want to press charges because Brown "is her baby's father, and she doesn't want to get anyone in trouble by police at this time," records state.

On Feb. 4, the woman contacted police and said she wanted to file a report.