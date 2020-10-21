Video reportedly shows Valpo murder defendant buying flammable fluids after double slaying

VALPARAISO — The silent, overhead surveillance video presented to jurors Wednesday morning reportedly showed Valparaiso resident Connor Kerner purchasing various flammable fluids and cleaning supplies just about 12 hours after he is accused of murdering two Lake County teens as part of an alleged drug deal gone bad.
The evidence came as prosecutors began wrapping up nearly three weeks of presenting evidence in the Kerner murder trial. The defense announced Wednesday it would not be presenting any evidence.
The first video in question shows the then-17-year-old Kerner pulling into the parking lot of the Valparaiso Walmart store shortly after midnight on Feb. 26, 2019, and a second clip captured him walking into the store, Porter County Sheriff Detective Brian Dziedzinski testified.
Kerner is then seen pushing a shopping cart in the store and then purchasing Tiki Torch fluid, starting fluid, propane cylinders and is denied butane fluid because he was under the age of 18 at the time, the detective said. He also purchased towels, rubber gloves and various cleaning products using a $100 bill before leaving the store.
Kerner, 19, is accused of murdering 18-year-old Thomas Grill, of Cedar Lake and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John, around noon Feb. 25, 2019, in the attached garage at his maternal grandparents' Hebron-area home.
Police said he loaded the bodies of Grill and Lanham, and various containers of flammable liquids, into the teens' Honda Civic, drove it to a rural area not far away from his grandparents' home and then set the vehicle on fire.
Evidence was presented at trial over the past three weeks of a shoddy cleanup and attempted coverup at the site of the killings.
Final arguments in the trial are expected to begin Thursday morning, followed by the jury beginning its deliberations on Kerner's fate.
Kerner is charged with two counts each of murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery and attempted robbery, and individual counts of arson and intimidation. An unusually large amount of evidence — more than 700 exhibits — was been presented during the trial.
Dziedzinski told jurors Wednesday that the iHealth app on Kerner's cellphone revealed he had climbed four floors between 11 a.m. and noon on the day of the killings and another four floors from noon to 1 p.m. The app also recorded Kerner's phone traveling 1.7 miles on foot between 3 and 4 a.m. the following morning, which roughly corresponds with the distance between Kerner's grandparents' home and the site where the burned car was found.
The same app on the phone of co-defendant John Silva II, 20, of Hamlet, revealed he had traveled one floor each during the same time periods on Feb. 25, 2019, the detective said. He had no mileage listed between midnight and 6 a.m. the following day.
It was also revealed that a red iPhone used by Grill was reported found June 16, 2020, between Kerner's grandparents' home and the site where the burned car was found.
Erica Gilbert, a forensic scientist with the Indiana State Police, testified Wednesday morning that a bullet and bullet fragments recovered as part of the investigation appear to have been shot by a Glock 43 handgun, like the one found in Kerner's bedside nightstand.
They do not appear to have come from a second recovered handgun — a CZ9 owned by Kerner's grandfather Gerald Dye — that contained DNA from both Kerner and Silva.
The defense had argued at the opening of the trial that Silva could be responsible for the double slaying.
