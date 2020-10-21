Video reportedly shows Valpo murder defendant buying flammable fluids after double slaying

Police said he loaded the bodies of Grill and Lanham, and various containers of flammable liquids, into the teens' Honda Civic, drove it to a rural area not far away from his grandparents' home and then set the vehicle on fire.

Evidence was presented at trial over the past three weeks of a shoddy cleanup and attempted coverup at the site of the killings.

Final arguments in the trial are expected to begin Thursday morning, followed by the jury beginning its deliberations on Kerner's fate.

Kerner is charged with two counts each of murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery and attempted robbery, and individual counts of arson and intimidation. An unusually large amount of evidence — more than 700 exhibits — was been presented during the trial.

Dziedzinski told jurors Wednesday that the iHealth app on Kerner's cellphone revealed he had climbed four floors between 11 a.m. and noon on the day of the killings and another four floors from noon to 1 p.m. The app also recorded Kerner's phone traveling 1.7 miles on foot between 3 and 4 a.m. the following morning, which roughly corresponds with the distance between Kerner's grandparents' home and the site where the burned car was found.