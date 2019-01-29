CROWN POINT — A judge delayed a bond review hearing Tuesday for a Gary man whose attorney claims a surveillance video shows his client did not initiate a shooting that wounded a father and son at the Hobart Walmart.
Alex Hughes, 26, appeared with attorney Russell Brown for a supplemental bond reduction hearing.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez denied Hughes' previous request for a bond reduction in October. Vasquez said he typically won't consider a second request, unless circumstances have changed.
Brown said the defense team recently reviewed a surveillance video from the roof of the Walmart, which Lake County prosecutors turned over as part of discovery.
"We believe that it's pretty clear Mr. Hughes is not the author of the shooting," he said.
Brown said he plans to play the video in court.
Vasquez set a hearing for Feb. 7, partly because the lead prosecutor on the case was not present.
Hughes, 26, was charged Oct. 2 with two counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal gang activity and criminal recklessness. He was arrested Oct. 9.
He is accused of shooting a 25-year-old father and his 9-year-old son Sept. 30 as they walked out of the Walmart off U.S. 30. Hughes and the father are members of rival Gary gangs, records allege.
Witnesses, who accompanied the father to Walmart, told police Hughes approached them as they exited the store, pulled a gun from the passenger side of a vehicle and shot at them, according to a probable cause affidavit.
After Hughes' arrest, Lake County prosecutors charged several other people linked to Hughes.
Tyrone L. Jackson Jr., 24, a Gary firefighter, was charged Oct. 16 with felony assisting a criminal on allegations he allowed Hughes to hide in his house for more than a week, despite knowing Hughes was wanted by police for his role in the Walmart shooting.
Prosecutors later filed a motion to dismiss the charge against Jackson pursuant to a proffer agreement, which means Jackson agreed to cooperate with investigators. Vasquez dismissed the charge Jan. 7.
Jackson was removed from the city payroll while his charges were pending. He currently is a probationary firefighter for the city and receives a base salary of $49,000, Gary spokeswoman LaLosa Burns said.
Jackson recently told The Times he met with Hughes at his house to discuss hiring an attorney, but claimed it was before a warrant was issued for Hughes' arrest. He said Hughes told him he shot the father and son in self-defense.
"I asked him, 'Did you shoot a little boy?' And he said he never saw a little boy," Jackson said. "He said they tried to attack him."
Jackson's brother, Jimmy L. Jackson Jr., 26, of Gary, was charged with felony assisting a criminal and misdemeanor reckless driving on allegations he picked up Hughes from a Glen Park home police had staked out.
Jimmy Jackson sped off when police gave chase and disregarded several stop signs, records say. Police briefly lost sight of the car, and Hughes was gone when they found the car.
Hughes was found a short time later hiding under another car, according to an affidavit.
Jimmy Jackson has pleaded not guilty. His next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 20.
Hughes' girlfriend, Shaqueta Wright, 25, of Gary, was charged Oct. 19 with neglect of a dependent, possession of marijuana and false informing.
Police executed a search warrant Oct. 18 at Wright's Gary home and found Hughes' cellphone, firearms and clothes matching the description of clothing worn by Hughes on the day of the Walmart double shooting, records allege.
Wright, who has pleaded not guilty, is scheduled to appear in court March 19.
Times staff writer Lauren Cross contributed to this report.