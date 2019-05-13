VALPARAISO — Videos on social media of a Valparaiso High School student handling weapon-like toys associated with the "The Walking Dead" television show and talking about an acquaintance, caught the attention of police, but has not resulted in charges.
"The investigation revealed that no threats were made to any specific student, staff, school, or school system and that the male had no access to real weapons," police said. "The incident was found to not be malicious or intended to alarm in any way."
The videos, which feature a special needs student, were brought to the attention of school officials on Monday, police said. The student is seen swinging a baseball bat in one video and handling weapon-like toys in another.
The investigation is ongoing and no charges are being pursued at this time, police said.
"The Valparaiso Police Department is confident there is no credible threat or harmful intent on the part of the student," according to a news release. "However each potential incident of this manner is taken seriously and investigated. "
"We continue to partner with the Valparaiso Community Schools and are thankful they brought this report to our attention," police said.
