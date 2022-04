Videos show police rushing to aid of slain, wounded trick-or-treaters

CROWN POINT — Body camera video played Tuesday in court showed Hammond police rushing to the aid of a 13-year-old who'd been fatally shot, applying a tourniquet to another wounded teen's leg and working with residents to hunt down a suspect after a Halloween shooting.

Four men charged in the shooting that killed 13-year-old Thomas DeLaCruz Jr. and wounded another 13-year-old boy sat behind their attorneys during the first of two hearings on their petitions to let bail.

Murder defendants typically are not afforded bail, unless a court determines the proof is not evident or the presumption of guilt is not strong that the crime of murder — not a lesser offense — was committed.

Sheldon S. Stokes, 20, of Gary, is accused of calling on Richard Walker, 20, of Gary; Tariq J. Silas, 20, of Gary; and Desmond L. Crews, 23, of Gary, to assist him in the shooting after becoming angry about an argument he had with a 15-year-old boy in a clown mask. The defendants were represented by attorneys Kevin Milner, Scott King, Robert Varga and Sonya Scott-Dix.

A fifth man, Shevell Ash, 18, was arrested in December on suspicion of murder and a warrant out of Kane County, Illinois, for a weapons violation, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force. If Ash has been charged in Lake Criminal Court, the case remains sealed.

According to court records, Silas drove the group in a silver car to the area of 167th Street and Grand Avenue in Hammond's Hessville section, where Stokes spotted the teen in the clown mask among a group of trick-or-treaters. Stokes yelled for Silas to stop and the men got out and began shooting at the children, police allege.

Officer Daniel Percak testified he arrived at 167th Street and Nebraska Avenue and spotted a boy lying in the grass.

Percak's body camera footage showed him get out of his patrol car and run to the boy, who was later identified as DeLaCruz. After checking for the boy's pulse, Percak got on his radio and told Fire Department medics to "step it up."

Multiple members of DeLaCruz's family became emotional at the sight of the wounded boy and left the courtroom in tears.

Percak testified he located a set of spent bullet casings on the ground across the street from DeLaCruz.

Later, one of the boys who had been trick-or-treating with DeLaCruz and his mother arrived and helped officers locate another set of spent shell casings on a sidewalk on the same side of the street as DeLaCruz, he said.

Percak said he wasn't responsible for collecting the casings, so he wasn't sure exactly how many were found. He could see from looking at them that they were of different calibers, he said.

Percak also noticed a bullet appeared to have traveled through a window of an apartment building near DeLaCruz's body. The occupant returned home after the shooting and told him the bullet had traveled through his window and living room wall and lodged in a bedroom wall.

Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz told Magistrate Mark Watson the defense attorneys had stipulated to a ballistics report, which could be entered into evidence at the next bail hearing April 28.

In response to questions from Milner, Percak said he recalled being told one of the children initiated a conversation with a man in shorts, who became angry and said he was going to get his .38-caliber firearm.

Percak said he didn't recall the calibers of the bullet casings, but he would not be surprised to learn none were .38-caliber.

Master Sgt. Walter Peterson Jr. testified he arrived on scene and was flagged down by a man who told him a shooter in a yellow hoodie had run down an alley.

Peterson turned his police car around, saw a man in an alley on Missouri Avenue and ordered him to stop, he said. The man ran between houses, so Peterson drove to the next block and spotted the man again.

"Get on the ground!" Peterson could be heard shouting in his body camera video. "I got him on Maryland. Get down. Get down. Get down. Get the (expletive) down!"

The man, who was wearing only a white tank top and jeans despite the cool temperature, went facedown in a yard, and Peterson handcuffed him. In the video, the man could be seen wearing a fitted black ski mask.

Peterson said he could not point the man out in court, because the man he arrested was wearing a mask.

While the man was on the ground, several people approached Peterson. One of the witnesses said he began chasing the man and that he'd dumped a yellow hoodie while running.

"We never lost sight of him," the witness told Peterson.

Officer David Hornyak testified he and his partner Sgt. Robert Gajewski were flagged down at 165th Street and Nebraska Avenue, where they found a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to this thigh. The boy tells the officers he was in a group of about nine kids when a silver car pulled up and the shooting began.

Gajewski's body camera video showed the officers applying a tourniquet to the teen's leg and telling him he'd be OK.

After medics arrived, the officers got back in their patrol car to join the search for a suspect in the yellow hoodie. When Peterson announced on the radio he had a suspect but a hoodie was missing, Gajewski said: "I'll get out."

Running through a backyard, Gajewski begins to shine his flashlight along the fence line and enters into an alley, where he begins checking around trash cans. He eventually spots the yellow hoodie in a yard next door, and a neighbor opens a back fence for him.

Hornyak testified he transported the man Peterson arrested to the Hammond City Jail, where the man's ski mask was removed. When Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson asked Hornyak if he could identify the man in court, Crews began to lower his medical face mask.

Some of the defense attorneys objected. After some back-and-forth among the attorneys, Watson ordered all four men to lower their masks. Hornyak pointed to Crews.

The last officer to testify Tuesday was Gregory McGing, who assisted with the investigation Nov. 1 by recovering Ring doorbell video that showed the suspect Hornyak said was Crews placing an item in a garbage can in a resident's yard. Police subsequently searched the can and recovered a firearm, McGing said.

