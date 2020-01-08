{{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Family, friends, community members and faith leaders locked hands in prayer Wednesday in the blistering cold outside a gas station in the city's Marshalltown Terrace neighborhood.

United by tragedy, the group sought answers to violence in the Steel City that already has claimed two confirmed homicide victims in 2020 and took the lives of 58 in 2019.

Apostle Marvin East, of Gary, said the particular section of the city where the group gathered — near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Harrison Street — has become an epicenter over the years for gun violence in the city.

"We have to unite as a community, and not just as a community but as a nation," East said.

The Gary minister prayed for the new city administration, now led by Mayor Jerome Prince and new police Chief Richard Ligon, to "stay focused" and to "stop the violence." 

Just days earlier, Wydallas Tobar, 37, of Gary, a father of five, was gunned down a block away — marking the city of Gary's second confirmed homicide of the year.

"(Tobar's death) just struck fear in the hearts of the people here," East said. "They were just frightened." 

Gary officers responded about 1:45 a.m. Monday to the 600 block of West 19th Avenue to find Tobar had been shot and killed.

Authorities say an investigation is ongoing. Police have not disclosed what prompted the shooting.  

"T.J. was like a son to me," said mourner Lori Wingard, a Gary native who now lives in Demotte."I loved him like he was my own."

She said Tobar is the father of her grandchild, Avori, 14, of Portage. He also has four other children, all of whom will miss him dearly. 

"I just don't understand," a tearful Wingard said. "He was a good guy. He wouldn't hurt nobody."

Known affectionately as "Dallas Prime" or "TJ" by loved ones, Tobar was described Wednesday as a family man and a talented DJ with a positive outlook on life. 

Nick Smith, of Lake Station, passed out a dozen red roses for everyone to place beneath the stop sign to honor Tobar and other gun violence victims.  

"He's touched so many of us," Smith said as he shared an embrace with Wingard. He said Tobar would DJ often at L.F. Norton in Lake Station and at music venues in Portage and Valparaiso.

Wingard said Tobar will always be remembered as a "gentle giant" to everyone he knew. 

"I was honored to know that man," she said. 

Wingard confirmed Tobar's family has created a GoFundme page to help cover the costs for funeral arrangements and a celebration of life. 

'Senseless violence'

East was joined Wednesday by residents in the neighborhood, including Jeanette Crawford, with the Marshalltown Terrace Block Club, and Sonya Holmes, with the NAACP. Ex-Hammond Councilman Anthony Higgs helped organize the vigil. 

"Our goal is to bring awareness, love and solidarity to those who have lost loved ones to senseless violence, especially in our African American communities," Higgs said. "It's not needed. We want love and peace, not just in Gary but in Hammond and East Chicago. Violence is happening all around us."

Crawford said residents of the neighborhood helped spearhead some of the city's early efforts years ago to clean up debris, tear down blighted homes and maintain vacant lots block by block.

She said she hopes those efforts continue under the new administration. 

More Gary residents should invest in their city and take ownership over their neighborhoods to help deter crime, she said. 

The vigil at 19th and Harrison comes just two months after Gary police discovered a homicide victim at Norton Elementary, near 13th and Harrison streets, a few blocks north of there. 

And a 32-year-old by the name of Brian K. Martin was gunned down at the gas station in December 2018

Tobar's homicide follows one Friday, when a man, who had suffered a gunshot wound, was found in the street in an area east of Ninth Avenue and Chase Street at 6:11 a.m., according to Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

Lake County Coroner officials identified the victim as James P. Clark, 58, of Indianapolis.

Police also are seeking information regarding that incident.

The two homicides within the first six days of the year follow 2019's tally of 58. That eclipsed 2018's homicide total of 40 by 45%. It’s the most homicides in one year since 2007, when the city logged 71.

"These senseless killings, they have to stop," East said. 

