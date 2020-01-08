Lori Wingard, a Gary native who now lives in Demotte, embraces Apostle Marvin East, of Gary, at 19th Avenue and Harrison Street during a prayer vigil. Just days earlier, Wydallas Tobar, 37, of Gary, a father of five, was gunned down a block away — marking the city of Gary's second confirmed homicide victim of the year. Tobar's daughter is Wingard's granddaughter, she said.
Lauren Cross, The Times
A dozen red roses were placed beneath a stop sign to honor recent gun violence victims.
About a dozen people gathered Wednesday at the gas station at 19th Avenue and Harrison Street for a prayer vigil honoring gun violence victims.
Wydallas Tobar, 37, of Gary, is pictured here with his daughter, Avori.
Nick Smith, of Lake Station, tosses a a red rose beneath the stop sign to honor his friend, Wydallas Tobar, 37, of Gary, and other recent gun violence victims in the city.
GARY — Family, friends, community members and faith leaders locked hands in prayer Wednesday in the blistering cold outside a gas station in the city's Marshalltown Terrace neighborhood.
United by tragedy, the group sought answers to violence in the Steel City that already has claimed two confirmed homicide victims in 2020 and took the lives of 58 in 2019.
Apostle Marvin East, of Gary, said the particular section of the city where the group gathered — near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Harrison Street — has become an epicenter over the years for gun violence in the city.
"We have to unite as a community, and not just as a community but as a nation," East said.
The Gary minister prayed for the new city administration, now led by Mayor Jerome Prince and new police Chief Richard Ligon, to "stay focused" and to "stop the violence."
Wingard confirmed Tobar's family has created a GoFundme page to help cover the costs for funeral arrangements and a celebration of life.
'Senseless violence'
East was joined Wednesday by residents in the neighborhood, including Jeanette Crawford, with the Marshalltown Terrace Block Club, and Sonya Holmes, with the NAACP. Ex-Hammond Councilman Anthony Higgs helped organize the vigil.
"Our goal is to bring awareness, love and solidarity to those who have lost loved ones to senseless violence, especially in our African American communities," Higgs said. "It's not needed. We want love and peace, not just in Gary but in Hammond and East Chicago. Violence is happening all around us."
Crawford said residents of the neighborhood helped spearhead some of the city's early efforts years ago to clean up debris, tear down blighted homes and maintain vacant lots block by block.
She said she hopes those efforts continue under the new administration.
More Gary residents should invest in their city and take ownership over their neighborhoods to help deter crime, she said.
The vigil at 19th and Harrison comes just two months after Gary police discovered a homicide victim at Norton Elementary, near 13th and Harrison streets, a few blocks north of there.
Tobar's homicide follows one Friday, when a man, who had suffered a gunshot wound, was found in the street in an area east of Ninth Avenue and Chase Street at 6:11 a.m., according to Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady.
Lake County Coroner officials identified the victim as James P. Clark, 58, of Indianapolis.
Police also are seeking information regarding that incident.
The two homicides within the first six days of the year follow 2019's tally of 58. That eclipsed 2018's homicide total of 40 by 45%. It’s the most homicides in one year since 2007, when the city logged 71.
"These senseless killings, they have to stop," East said.
