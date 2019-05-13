{{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A Fort Wayne woman was sentenced Monday to a year in jail after pleading guilty to attempting to steal a man's vehicle after luring him to a local hotel room using a dating app.

Police said Christina Fusik, 19, was heating coffee in a microwave on Dec. 28 while performing a sex act on one of the men she lured to the room at the Best Western University Inn in Valparaiso on Morthland Drive.

When she felt the coffee was hot enough, after checking it twice, she threw it on the man and then struck him in the back of the head with a lamp, police said. She then fled with his keys, but he was able to put his clothes back on in enough time to pull her out of his vehicle before she drove away.

The room was paid for by another man she met the day before on the POF (formerly known as Plenty of Fish) dating/hookup app, according to police. 

Police said Fusik used the same app earlier to meet a man in Chicago, lure him into a convenience store and then flee in his vehicle to Valparaiso where the vehicle stopped running.

She then connected with a man on the app in Valparaiso, who paid for the hotel room and then had sex with her before leaving the morning of the incident in question, police said.

Fusik was charged with felony counts of robbery, battery, theft and attempted theft, and a misdemeanor charge of false informing.

She pleaded guilty to battery and attempted theft in return for the other charges being dismissed, according to Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.

Fusik, who was in custody Monday, has 136 days of credit at the Porter County Jail.

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor David Urbanski said he has been in contact with the victim and he is fine with the resolution in the case.

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.