Violent crime patrol nets several arrests, firearm confiscations, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — Multiple arrests, including a juvenile carrying gun, were made this past week in the continued violent crime reduction patrols in Michigan City.

At 7 p.m. Thursday police responded to a report of three juveniles wearing ski masks and displaying firearms in the area of West Seventh Avenue, said Michigan City Police Department Sgt. Steve Forker.

While working the violent crime reduction patrols, Sgt. Mike Oberle found the group and found that a 16-year-old had a 9 mm handgun. The teen was arrested and booked into the LaPorte Juvenile Services Center on a charge of possession of a handgun without a permit.

The violent crime reduction patrols also resulted in the arrest of LaPorte resident Lavelle Bert, 30, who had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in Porter County.

Bryan Razor, 38, of LaPorte, was arrested on charges of failure to return to a lawful detention and possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop at Michigan Boulevard and Woodrow Avenue.

A traffic stop at Coolspring Avenue and Woodrow Avenue resulted in the arrest of Michigan City resident Ronald Mashburn, 48, who had a warrant for driving while suspended.

In addition, a handgun was confiscated after officers searched a vehicle in the area of Michigan Boulevard and School Street. The driver, Joshua Cain, 23, of Michigan City, was charged with carrying a handgun without a permit, police said.

"Chief Dion Campbell would like to assure the public that MCPD is going to take any and all necessary steps to curb the outbreak in violence in Michigan City," Forker said. "These extra patrols will be used to combat any outbreak of violence and maintain peace in our city."

Information on illegal activities can be provided to the Michigan City Police Department Crime Tip Hotline at 219-873-1488 or by messaging the departmental Facebook page. ​If individuals call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime at 800-78-CRIME, they could receive an award upon an arrest and conviction. Tipsters can request to be anonymous.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.