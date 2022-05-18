Violent Crime Reduction patrols crack down on recent gun violence in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — Multiple arrests were netted in a string of Violent Crime Reduction patrols, which are aimed at quelling recent gun violence in Michigan City

Michigan City Chief of Police Dion Campbell said he implemented the extra patrols to combat any outbreak of violence in the city.

The most recent shootings happened May 6 in the 200 block of East Fulton Street and May 8 in the 3000 block of Springland Avenue. Between both shootings, three people were injured, police previously reported.

On Thursday night, Michigan City Sgt. Mike Oberle, Officer Matthew Babcock and Officer Patrick Lewis were on a Violent Reduction Crime patrol that resulted in three arrests.

At 10:30 p.m. police stopped a vehicle that was seen speeding through the city. The driver, 31-year-old Nicholus Wilke, of Michigan City, was found to have three active Porter County warrants, including OWI causing death, possession of cocaine and possession of a syringe. Officers arrested Wilke without incident.

Around 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person with a weapon in the area of Willard Avenue and Green Street. The person was said to have fled the area driving in a black SUV and Lewis found the described vehicle driven by Ashely Sheets, 28, of Michigan City. Sheets was arrested when it was discovered she had an active warrant for a theft charge out of Porter County.

Police said about 30 minutes later, Babcock saw a blue SUV commit a traffic violation while patrolling near Washington Street and Fifth Street.

Babcock, with police dogs Petrie and Edo, conducted a traffic stop, in which Edo alerted the officer of possible contraband inside the vehicle. Inside, police found drugs and a handgun, which was determined to belong to Charles Mojica, 33, of Michigan City who has previous convictions.

Mojica now faces charges of being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana. He is currently being held at LaPorte County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond.

Information on illegal activities can be provided to the Michigan City Police Department Crime Tip Hotline at 219-873-1488 or by messaging the departmental Facebook page. ​If individuals call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime at 800-78-CRIME, they could receive an award upon an arrest and conviction. Tipsters can request to be anonymous.

