Violent crimes down last year in LaPorte County, but jail had busy year, police report

LAPORTE — Violent crimes were down across the unincorporated areas of LaPorte County last year, as were alcohol-related crash investigations, according to statistics from the county sheriff's department.

Major crime investigations decreased by 10% last year (549) over 2020 (607) with significant reductions in those involving homicides, kidnapping, rape, robbery, burglary and motor vehicle thefts, the department said.

"We are very pleased by the sharp reduction in the violent crime categories," LaPorte County Sheriff John T. Boyd said.

"Violent incidents are very traumatic for the victims and dangerous for everyone involved," he said.

The department said it investigated 11 fatal crashes during 2021 as compared to 10 in 2020.

There was also a drop during this period in alcohol-related crash investigations, the department said. The department reported 67 such investigations last year as compared to 75 in 2020.

"High-visibility traffic enforcement remains one of our biggest priorities," Boyd said. "As a result, we are very pleased with the reduction in the overall number of alcohol related crashes. It is our belief that our enforcement efforts, zero tolerance of those who operate while impaired and our ongoing public awareness initiatives played a significant factor in the reduction."

While major crimes were down last year, the LaPorte County Jail reportedly booked in 4,049 people in 2021, which was a 25% increase over the year before.

"The average daily population of inmates confined to the jail was 306," the department said.

The department said it issued 2,302 traffic citations in 2021 and 4,803 warnings.

"We are pleased that deputies are using their discretion to issue warnings and citations when necessary to correct the driving behaviors of motorists on all LaPorte County roadways," the sheriff said.

"Transparency with the citizens of LaPorte County remains a top priority for the sheriff’s office," Boyd said.

The department's annual report, along with jail division report, is available for viewing at laportecountysheriff.com/statistics.

"Citizens are strongly encouraged to review the reports, which provide much more detailed information," Boyd said. "The reports also provide the taxpaying citizens of the county an opportunity to educate themselves as to how their tax dollars are utilized."

"Each report highlights the hard work, dedication and commitment of the men and women of the sheriff’s office," he said. "The entire staff remains focused on improving public safety for all and keeping LaPorte County a wonderful place to reside, work and visit."

