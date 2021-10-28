Violent felon nabbed after threatening to 'shoot up the police,' cops say

LYNWOOD — Police said they have nabbed a convicted felon with a lengthy violent criminal history, who was wanted on seven counts of attempted murder and who forced the closing of the Village Hall on Wednesday after threatening to "shoot up the police."

Darnell Ball, 29, was taken into custody Thursday without incident in Calumet City through a combined effort involving Lynwood and Park Forest police, and the FBI Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force Chicago Division.

A Lynwood woman told police Oct. 20 that Ball had fired several shots into her house in the 20000 block of Oak Lane and then fled the scene.

Officers reviewed surveillance video footage and confirmed Ball was responsible, police said.

A man then told police Ball was texting him and threatening to shoot up his Park Forest house, according to police. Park Forest police were contacted, but before they could arrive several shots were fired through the kitchen window at the house.

The Lynwood woman left her house, and police said Ball later returned and fired several more rounds through the woman's bedroom window.