Violent felon nabbed with gun while driving through Region, police say

LAPORTE — A traffic stop along a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road resulted in the arrest of a 37-year-old Wisconsin man on a felony count of being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, LaPorte County police said.
Darron Lawrence, of Milwaukee, was stopped in his vehicle shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday after an officer saw him travelling too close to another vehicle in a westbound lane.
A search of his vehicle revealed .40-caliber handgun, and Lawrence was taken into custody, police said.
He was being held on a $20,005 cash-only bond.
