Violent felon nabbed with gun while driving through Region, police say
Violent felon nabbed with gun while driving through Region, police say

Darron Lawrence

LAPORTE — A traffic stop along a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road resulted in the arrest of a 37-year-old Wisconsin man on a felony count of being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, LaPorte County police said.

Darron Lawrence, of Milwaukee, was stopped in his vehicle shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday after an officer saw him travelling too close to another vehicle in a westbound lane.

A search of his vehicle revealed .40-caliber handgun, and Lawrence was taken into custody, police said.

He was being held on a $20,005 cash-only bond.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

