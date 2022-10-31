Violent felon nabbed with loaded handgun while driving, Region police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A 31-year-old convicted felon was nabbed early Sunday driving with a loaded handgun within reach, Michigan City police said.
Devon Todd, of Michigan City, was caught by officers who were taking part in operation Street Hawk, which is a patrol saturation targeting gun violence and illegal drugs in the city.
After officers watched a vehicle commit multiple traffic violations along the north side of the city, they initiated a stop in the parking lot of Galveston Steakhouse at 10 Commerce Square, the department reported.
A search of the vehicle revealed the loaded handgun in the area where Todd had been sitting, police said.
"These same officers learned during their field investigation that Todd was prohibited from possessing a handgun, so he was subsequently arrested for Serious Violent Felon in Possession of a Firearm (Level 4 Felony)," according to police.
Todd was taken to the LaPorte County Jail and given a $25,005 cash-only bond.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Reynaldo Sanchez
Arrest Date: Oct. 15, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of a Narcotic Drug; OWI Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 44
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Derek Harrison
Arrest Date: Oct. 18, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felony Age: 34
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jemeal Birdsong
Arrest Date: Oct. 18, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 36
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Lee Schofield
Arrest Date: Oct. 20, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 42
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Joseph Parkes-Garay
Arrest Date: Oct. 22, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Failure to Appear Class: Felonies Age: 31
Residence: South Bend, IN
Michael Johnson
Arrest Date: Oct. 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon Class: Felony Age: 38
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Michael Klement
Arrest Date: Oct. 18, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Probation Order Violation; Failure to Return to Lawful Detention Class: Felonies Age: 31
Residence: South Bend, IN
Tyler Nourse
Arrest Date: Oct. 20, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 21
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Dana Jeffries
Arrest Date: Oct. 19, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 45
Residence: Michigan City, IN
John Rojas
Arrest Date: Oct. 20, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery; Failure to Appear; Residential Entry Class: Felonies Age: 54
Residence: New Carlisle, IN
Shane Monroe
Arrest Date: Oct. 17, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 27
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Luis Velasco-Moreno
Arrest Date: Oct. 22, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Invasion of Privacy Class: Felony Age: 26
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Myrtle Thompson
Arrest Date: Oct. 19, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Against a Public Safety Officer; Identity Deception; Residential Entry Class: Felonies Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Keith Oliver
Arrest Date: Oct. 18, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Robbery Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: South Bend, IN
Travis Pahs Sr.
Arrest Date: Oct. 21, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Residential Entry Class: Felony Age: 37
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Deandrea Raglin
Arrest Date: Oct. 22, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 20
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Kristijan Dimitriovski
Arrest Date: Oct. 20, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Conversion Class: Felony Age: 30
Residence: Valparaiso, IN
Timothy Hudak
Arrest Date: Oct. 17, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft; Possession of Methamphetamine; Unlawful Possession of Syringe; Probation Order Violation Class: Felonies Age: 29
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Marie Biddle
Arrest Date: Oct. 19, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Auto Theft Class: Felony Age: 41
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Brandon Summerlin
Arrest Date: Oct. 14, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Auto Theft; Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Cecil Harris III
Arrest Date: Oct. 18, 2022 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 20
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Rodney Lovejoy
Arrest Date: Oct. 20, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 44
Residence: Chicago, IL
Raymond East Jr.
Arrest Date: Oct. 24, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 62
Residence: N/A
Terry Peak
Arrest Date: Oct. 20, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Cocaine Felony Class: Age: 59
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Andre Johnson
Arrest Date: Oct. 17, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Sexual Misconduct Class: Felony Age: 19
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Justin Main
Arrest Date: Oct. 19, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Cocaine Class: Felonies Age: 32
Residence: Eauclair, MI
Christopher Arrais
Arrest Date: Oct. 18, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft of a Firearm Class: Felony Age: 20
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Phillip Jozwiak
Arrest Date: Oct. 21, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony Age: 29
Residence: LaPorte, IN
