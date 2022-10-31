Violent felon nabbed with loaded handgun while driving, Region police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A 31-year-old convicted felon was nabbed early Sunday driving with a loaded handgun within reach, Michigan City police said.

Devon Todd, of Michigan City, was caught by officers who were taking part in operation Street Hawk, which is a patrol saturation targeting gun violence and illegal drugs in the city.

After officers watched a vehicle commit multiple traffic violations along the north side of the city, they initiated a stop in the parking lot of Galveston Steakhouse at 10 Commerce Square, the department reported.

A search of the vehicle revealed the loaded handgun in the area where Todd had been sitting, police said.

"These same officers learned during their field investigation that Todd was prohibited from possessing a handgun, so he was subsequently arrested for Serious Violent Felon in Possession of a Firearm (Level 4 Felony)," according to police.

Todd was taken to the LaPorte County Jail and given a $25,005 cash-only bond.