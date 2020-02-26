Violent hammer blows killed Portage woman, autopsy shows

PORTAGE — A 91-year-old Portage woman struck by her son with a sledgehammer died from blood loss due to blunt force trauma, according to preliminary results of an autopsy carried out Tuesday.
Dixie Trumble was killed Sunday night at the home at 5820 McCasland Court that she shared with her son, Charles Trumble, 59, who was charged Tuesday with murder.
Charles reportedly told police he killed her because "he is about to be exposed for committing awful crimes" and wanted to shield her from the information, according to charging documents.
Officials say they are unaware of what crimes Charles was referencing.
Charles reportedly called police at 7:11 p.m. Sunday and reported he killed his mother.
When officers arrived at the ranch-style home, they found Dixie lying on her back in the living room with Charles lying on his back next to her with a cell phone in his hand, an investigator said.
Police found a small towel under Dixie's head "which was completely soaked in a red substance," according to charging documents.
While a police officer performed CPR on Dixie, he said he heard Charles say, "My mom was a distinguished woman. I am about to be in trouble for some really bad stuff, and I killed her so she wouldn't be exposed to it."
Medics arrived on scene and continued giving care to Dixie until a physician was contacted and instructed them to cease their resuscitation efforts, documents state.
A short-handled sledgehammer was found on the floor near Dixie's body, police said.
Police said Charles voluntarily waived his constitutional rights and admitted to killing his mother. He is being held without bond at the Porter County Jail.
Charles is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Friday morning before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.