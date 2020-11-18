Visitors continue to top monthly arrests in Portage

PORTAGE — The majority of the 70 people arrested in Portage last month were from outside the city, with the largest group venturing over from neighboring Lake County, according to monthly statistics posted by the local police department.
The report is consistent with the findings since the department began posting monthly arrest and crime data with the month of August.
The department reported arresting 28 Portage residents last month, which amounts to 40% of all those taken into custody on allegations of various offenses.
Almost as many arrests — 23 — involved individuals from various communities in Lake County, including nine from Gary alone, the department said.
Eight were from elsewhere in Porter County, eight from outside the Region or state, and three were residents of neighboring LaPorte County, police said.
The August report showed just more than half of those arrested — 53% — lived outside of the city. In September, 51% of those arrested were non-residents, police said.
Police were not immediately available Wednesday morning for comment. But Sgt. Rob Maynard, public information officer with the department, said in September that Chief Mike Candiano wanted to begin sharing the monthly data "to give the public a better understanding of what their police department is doing. To a lot of us it appeared that the general public didn’t really know how much an officer does in a shift."
"Ultimately this is information the public wanted from us and we were willing to provide it in an effort at transparency," he said. "Whatever conclusions the public draws from this data is up to them, but we think it shows the officers are out there working hard and continuing to keep the community safe."
Of those arrested in October, 31 were white males, 21 were black males, 13 were white females and five were black females, the department said.
The department reported having 2,785 incidents during the month, which was 135 more than the year prior and amounted to an average of 90 per day.
The largest single entry was suspicious incidents at 291, followed by fights and disturbances at 199, traffic stops at 193, alarms at 132 and motor vehicle crashes at 126, police said. Officers were injured in three incidents.
