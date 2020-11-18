Visitors continue to top monthly arrests in Portage

PORTAGE — The majority of the 70 people arrested in Portage last month were from outside the city, with the largest group venturing over from neighboring Lake County, according to monthly statistics posted by the local police department.

The report is consistent with the findings since the department began posting monthly arrest and crime data with the month of August.

The department reported arresting 28 Portage residents last month, which amounts to 40% of all those taken into custody on allegations of various offenses.

Almost as many arrests — 23 — involved individuals from various communities in Lake County, including nine from Gary alone, the department said.

Eight were from elsewhere in Porter County, eight from outside the Region or state, and three were residents of neighboring LaPorte County, police said.

The August report showed just more than half of those arrested — 53% — lived outside of the city. In September, 51% of those arrested were non-residents, police said.