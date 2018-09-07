The city's fifth annual "Blight Buster Day" kicks off this Saturday.
More than 1,000 volunteers are needed for a successful event aimed at ridding the city of debris and littered vacant lots and grassy areas, and mowing overgrown lawns.
The cash-strapped city has long struggled with the demolition of vacant homes that attract crime and create public safety and economic development challenges.
To improve the city, the Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services' Annual Blight Buster Day targets some of Gary's most blighted areas.
This year's cleanup will cover five areas: Fourth & Broadway to Bridge Street; 15th Avenue and Broadway to 27th; 25th Avenue east to Virginia Street, 11th Avenue and Massachusetts Street to 5th Avenue; and Buchanan Street from 2nd to 5th Avenue.
Safety materials, garbage bags and gloves will be provided. Volunteers should bring rakes, brooms and other supplies.
Volunteers are asked to be at the Genesis Center, 1 Genesis Center Plaza, by 7:30 a.m. for registration and the rally.
The cleanup is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Every year, individuals, businesses, community organizations, faith-based groups, educational institutions, block clubs and other volunteers aid in the city's big clean up.
City departments perform tree cutting, pot hole patching, issuing citations and towing abandoned vehicles.